The swearing in of Senator Garvin Simonnette as Public Administration Minister has been cancelled. Confirmation of this came via the Office of the Prime Minister’s social media page.
Shortly after the government announced its decision to appoint Simonette – who is a government senator, as Marlene McDonald’s replacement, pictures began circulating of a 2014 mugshot of Simonette from the Brevard County’s police officer in Oklahoma, USA.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will act in the Ministerial portfolio until a new appointment is decided, according to the post.