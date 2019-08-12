The swearing in of Senator Garvin Simonnette as Public Administration Minister has been cancelled. Confirmation of this came via the Office of the Prime Minister’s social media page.

Short­ly af­ter the gov­ern­ment an­nounced its de­ci­sion to ap­point Si­mon­ette – who is a gov­ern­ment sen­a­tor, as Marlene Mc­Don­ald’s re­place­ment, pic­tures be­gan cir­cu­lat­ing of a 2014 mugshot of Si­mon­ette from the Bre­vard Coun­ty’s po­lice of­fi­cer in Ok­la­homa, USA.

Prime Min­is­ter Dr. Keith Rowley will act in the Ministerial port­fo­lio until a new ap­point­ment is de­cid­ed, ac­cord­ing to the post.