One man was arrested and the search is on for another, following a police involved shooting incident which occurred on Sunday along Lady Chancellor Road, Port of Spain.

Officers of the Woodbrook Police Station were on mobile patrol around 2:45am, in the vicinity of the Queen’s Park Savannah, when they responded to a request for assistance from officers of an Emergency Response Patrol Unit, who were pursuing two robbery suspects on foot toward Lady Chancellor Hill.

When officers arrived at the location, they observed two male suspects walking along the roadway.

Upon seeing the officers, one of the men pulled out a firearm and fired four shots at the officers, who returned fire at the suspects.

One of the suspects however, escaped down a precipice on the side of the roadway, while the other man, an 18-year-old of Maraval, who was injured during the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment and discharged.

He is presently being detained at the Four Roads Police Station.