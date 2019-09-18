A firearm, which had all its markings filed off, was seized in Moruga on Tuesday.

Reports state that officers of the Moruga police station were on patrol along Saunders Trace, when they observed a 28-year-old man known to them. Police reports indicate that the man has been linked to several drug-related incidents in the past. The officers called out to him however upon seeing the officers, the man began running.

While attempting to escape, officers said he pulled out an object from his waist and dropped it.

The officers seized the object, said to be a black Walther Pistol, loaded with five rounds of 9mm ammunition. The weapon has been sent for ballistic testing and police say an arrest is imminent.

Meanwhile, police are also is investigating a report in which gunmen opened fire at an auto repair shop in Penal. Reports state the incident took place on Monday morning at a business located along Latchoo’s Road, Penal.

Police said that around 7.20am the owner of the business place was made aware that shots had been fired at his building.

Upon arriving, he saw bullet holes to the wall, and what appeared to be bullet holes to three cars which were parked inside the compound undergoing repairs.

The police were immediately notified and crime scene officers visited the scene and confirmed that spent shells, and even live rounds, were found at the scene.

The value of the damages is still to be assessed.

Police said several people were interviewed.