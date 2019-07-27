Officers of the Port of Spain Division seized over $400,000 in narcotics during a joint operation with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.

The exercise, which was spearheaded by Acting ACPs Forde and Williams and Acting Senior Superintendent Moore, involved officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, Besson Street Police Station and the Canine Branch.

In a media release the Police Service said TTCG assets were used in the search of several vessels berthed off the Sea Lots shoreline.

During the exercise six kilograms of marijuana, one kilogram of cocaine, a Mossberg pump-action shotgun, 278 rounds of ammunition and a bullet proof vest, were found.

The drugs have an estimated street value of TT$460,000.

Acting ASP Ramesar and Inspector McGuirk will be supervising investigations into the discovery.