A police sergeant with 20 years’ service, along with three security guards are expected to appear before a Port- of -Spain Magistrate today, to answer charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

43-year-old Sgt. Preston George, last attached to the Police Academy’s Driving School, as well as 55-year-old Estate Superintendent and owner of J178 Security Limited, Eldon Asoon who has been in debt collection for the past 32 years, and his two employees; Leon Edwards, 33; and Keon Attz, 31, were all jointly charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment on Saturday 14th September 2019.

Meanwhile, George faces an additional charge of misbehaviour in public office.

Charges were laid against the four men following an incident which allegedly occurred on Tuesday 11th June 2019, in the South Western Division.

According to a report made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), the three security officers approached a 29-year-old male victim and demanded that he pay an outstanding debt.

The victim refused and was forced into the back of a police vehicle that was officially placed in George’s care.

The three suspects then took the victim to the Oropouche Police Station, where George allegedly made a false entry into the Station’s Diary, to conceal what transpired.

Investigations were launched which resulted in all four suspects being arrested on Wednesday 11th September 2019.