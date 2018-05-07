Police Sergeant Dies Following Shootout with Fellow Cop at Grand Bazaar

One of the police officers involved in a shootout at Grand Bazaar has died.

His death was confirmed last night on social media by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

The TTPS tweeted that Sgt Darryl Honore was pronounced dead at 10.25 p.m. on Sunday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The tweet confirmed that Sgt Honore had sustained gunshot injuries in a shooting incident at Grand Bazaar around 9.35 p.m. on 02.05.18.

It added that Investigations into the incident are ongoing,” the TTPS tweeted.

According to police reports, the shoot-out took place about 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday following a row between Sgt Honore and another police officer over a woman.

