Police Shootout Leaves one dead

One man was killed and another remains at large following a police involved shooting incident which occurred on Sunday evening in the Port of Spain district.

A TTPS states officers of the Western Division Task Force were on mobile patrol around 5pm, on Sunday 13th December, 2020, when they responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Broome Street,

Diego Martin, where a black Honda motor vehicle was taken from its owner at gunpoint by two male suspects.

The report also indicates that officers observed the vehicle proceeding along the Western Main Road, St James, and a chase ensued. Upon reaching St Ann’s

Avenue, St. Ann’s, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at officers, who in accordance with the Use of Force Policy, discharged their

TTPS issued firearms in the direction of the suspect, who sustained gunshot wounds about the body.

The man, later identified as Joel Harracksingh, 25, of Oxford Street, Port of Spain, later succumbed to his injuries.

One Glock pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with six rounds of nine millimetre ammunition, was recovered from the scene.

The other suspect managed to escape into a forested area.

Investigations are ongoing.