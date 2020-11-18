Advertisement

Police Slapper – Bail Granted

Nov 18, 2020 | 0 comments

Bail in the sum of $80,000 with surety has been granted to Marc Anthony Joseph of Nelson Street, Port of Spain, after he pleaded not guilty to a series of charges when he appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate yesterday.

The matter was postponed to December 15th, 2020.

Joseph was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duties, resisting arrest, using obscene language, and littering.

The charges arose out of an incident which allegedly occurred on Friday 13th November, 2020, in which a police officer issued a ticket to the accused for failing to wear a face mask.

The man allegedly became very hostile towards officers, refusing to accept the ticket and discarded it by throwing it onto the roadway. An officer proceeded to pick up the ticket and reissued the ticket to the accused following which the man reportedly verbally and physically attacked the officer.

Following the attack of the officer, other police officers subdued the man.
He allegedly continued to behave in a loud and irate manner before officers managed to arrest him.

Two police officers who were injured during the melee, were taken to hospital to be treated.
The man was charged with the offences by Cpl Bacchus and PC Durrant.

