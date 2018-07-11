Police Social and Welfare Association President Urges Officers to Seek Help for Mental and Social Problems.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Acting Assistant Superintendent Michael Seales is urging officers to seek help if they are experiencing mental and social problems.

His advice comes on the heels of reports that a police officer who is on suspension allegedly dosed himself with a flammable liquid inside of a vehicle before setting himself on fire.

Speaking on the State of the Nation programme on Power 102.1fm this afternoon, Inspector Seales said the situation is serious especially because of the stressful undertaking endured by police officers.

Mr. Seales also gave some insight into the various facilities available to officers who may be in need of emotional or psychological assistance.

