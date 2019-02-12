The media has to be responsible in how they describe recent killings involving the police, so says the President of the Police Social and Welfare Association.

Speaking with News Power on Tuesday, Acting ASP Michael Seales said that it was unfortunate that the media has been using the term police killings, in relation to incidents in which there are fatalities during exercises conducted by the police.

He said that this term could only be used after a complete investigation has been carried out.

Acting ASP Seales said that officers act in self defence and until an investigation is done, such terms should not be used.