Police investigating a fire at a Woodbrook restaurant reportedly believe that it may have been deliberately started.

Officers received a report early Monday morning that a bar and restaurant along Tragarete Road, in the vicinity of French Street, was on fire.

Appliances from the Wrightson Road Head Quarters were dispatched to the scene, and officials were able to contain the blaze.

However, initial observations by police and fire officers led them to believe the bar was deliberately set on fire.

The observations included splash marks on furniture on the compound, as well as pieces of what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail.

Police said that when they responded to the incident, they also detected the strong scent of a kerosene-based substance on the property.

Investigations are ongoing.