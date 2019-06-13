Police are searching for clues to help them understand just why a 22 year old man was killed on his way to work.

Security Officer, Ricardo Vincent left his home at Chase Village around 5.25 am on Thursday to start the first day of his new job.

He was found dead 35 minutes later along Xeres Road, Carlsen Field.

Police have no motive for his killing, officers of the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau are conducting enquiries.

Vincent’s body was found by a resident of the area as he was walking along the roadway.

Spent shells were recovered.