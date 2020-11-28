Policing issues within the Chaguanas Borough Discussed with Mayor and CoP

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, met today with Chaguanas Mayor, His Worship Faaiq Mohammed, to discuss various crime–related and policing issues within the Borough.

A TTPS release indicates that the meeting was held at the Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain on Friday 27th November, 2020, during which Commissioner Griffith pledged the TTPS’ continued support in effecting the new Christmas Crime plan which includes a traffic plan for the Borough. These are to be implemented in early December.

When the issue of mobile and static patrols was raised, Commissioner Griffith assured Mayor Mohammed that the deployment of these patrols was strategic and based on the intelligence and surveillance gathered from the Commissioner’s Command Centre and the Operations Command Centre in Chaguanas.

Mayor Mohammed commended the TTPS and the work of the Community Relations Unit in helping to reduce crime in the borough.

The Mayor said with the police interacting with the people within the community, trust is built.

The Mayor said he welcomes the return of the police outreach programmes which have been put on hold because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Also in attendance were ACP Floris Hodge-Griffith and Snr Supt (Ag.), Central Division, Curt Simon, Councillor Adrian Ali and Alderman Karran Nancoo.