Political Analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath is suggesting that the issue surrounding Dr. Rowley and the BBC will die a natural death.

Speaking exclusively with News Power Now, Dr. Ragoonath said he believes Dr. Rowley could have dealt with the situation differently.

He explained that a phone call would have sufficed.

He added that Dr. Rowley’s complaints, if he keeps them up, will most likely fall on deaf ears, as the matter seems to have been laid to rest on Britain’s side.