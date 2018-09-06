Interact with our

Live Studio

Video

Audio

Message

Political Analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath Credits PNM Government With Stabilizing T&T’s Economy.

0

Political Analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath Credits PNM Government With Stabilizing T&T’s Economy.

Political Scientist, Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath, says the government has been able to stabilize the economy and for this it must be commended.

However, he believes that many of the plans listed by the People’s National Movement in its manifesto are still to be achieved almost three years into its time in office.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM, Dr. Ragoonath said the ruling administration has taken strides to settle the economy.

He also noted that crime continues to be a major talking point, along with challenges at state owned energy company Petrotrin and other national enterprises, health and education.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion