Political Analyst, Rishi Maharaj, says based on interaction he has had with some citizens they are hoping that politicians focus more on addressing the serious issues facing the nation instead of engaging in trivial matters, ahead of upcoming local and general elections.

He made the comment during an interview with News Power Now on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Maharaj said while criticism among politicians is a common practice, members of the public have indicated that the time has come for meaningful action and not just talk and promises on the election platform.

He cited the importance of politicians displaying maturity in how they conduct the nation’s business in these serious times.