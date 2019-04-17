Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah proposes new ways to police Party financing generally, as opposed to campaign finance reform.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm on Wednesday, Mr Abdullah said that campaign reform needs to be broadened to include the financing of parties and not just campaigns.

He said that if only the campaign period is considered then parties could try to get around it by raising money or obtaining donations prior to the campaign.

He suggested that one way to clamp down is through the registering of parties by an entity other than by the Election and Boundaries Commission.

Mr Abdullah said that we should follow the Jamaican model where parties are unable to break up contributions.

Addressing the same theme in an earlier discussion, Political Leader of the Democratic Party of Trinidad and Tobago, Steve Alvarez, called for a reduction in the current campaign financing limit.

Mr Alvarez also said that the current legislation is inadequate.

He explained that several things should be done to level the playing field for all political parties and encourage greater commitment by candidates to the people whom they wish to serve.

He said reform must be all encompassing and comprehensive, and address other things incidental to an election campaign such as how the campaign is conducted.

Mr Alvarez added, however, that campaign finance reform will be null and void if it is not and cannot be enforced.