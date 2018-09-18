In light of the changing numbers of affected workers over the last few weeks ... Are you confident that the State is giving us correct information with respect to the Petrotrin shutdown?

  • NO (76%, 13 Votes)
  • YES (24%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 17

Start Date: September 19, 2018 @ 6:53 am
End Date: September 20, 2018 @ 6:30 am

Are you surprised by the overwhelming victory of the Trinidad Knight Riders in the CPL 2018 Tournament against the Guyana Amazon Warriors?

  • NO (83%, 24 Votes)
  • YES (17%, 5 Votes)

Total Voters: 29

Start Date: September 17, 2018 @ 6:33 am
End Date: September 18, 2018 @ 6:30 am

Should Petrotrin's employees take a 15% salary cut to save the refinery?

  • YES (88%, 23 Votes)
  • NO (12%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 26

Start Date: September 14, 2018 @ 6:30 am
End Date: September 17, 2018 @ 6:30 am

Do you believe that the term "1%" is NOT confined to any one race or ethnic group

  • YES (56%, 9 Votes)
  • NO (44%, 7 Votes)

Total Voters: 16

Start Date: September 13, 2018 @ 6:53 am
End Date: September 14, 2018 @ 6:30 am

Should Kamla Persad Bissessar apologise for calling the Prime Minister an "Oreo"

  • NO (57%, 29 Votes)
  • YES (43%, 22 Votes)

Total Voters: 51

Start Date: September 12, 2018 @ 6:15 am
End Date: September 13, 2018 @ 6:30 am
