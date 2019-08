The murder of a popular radio station caller has been met with sincere sadness. Daniel “Pitchman” Herrera was gunned down in Maloney on Thursday at around 6:30am. He was best known for his unique on air call in persona, at urban frequency RED 96.7FM.

Reports state that gunshots were heard by residents at Semp Avenue, Maloney and Hereerra’s body was subsequently found lying in a pool of blood.

Circumstances surrounding his murder are yet to be ascertained.

Police are investigating.