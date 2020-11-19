Advertisement

Port of Spain Businesses to be charged for removal of excess Garbage

Nov 19, 2020

Steps are being taken by the City of Port of Spain to ensure that business owners take responsibility for waste coming from their establishments.

That’s according to Port of Spain Mayor, Joel Martinez.

Speaking on The Morning Brew on CNC3, Mayor Martinez stated that: “We are going to adopt a programme shortly where we will charge businesses for additional garbage beyond the normal amount. That will help us to generate additional revenue to be able to have more trucks and personnel looking after the cleanliness of the city.”

Mayor Martinez said that keeping the capital city clean requires a team effort.

He said he would like to have the streets washed down every single day, but financial constraints, as well as approvals from the Water and Sewerage Authority and the Fire Services, have contributed to the irregularity with which this occurs.

He said “We have the manpower to do it, and the equipment like power washers, and so on… but the approvals from WASA take a while.”

