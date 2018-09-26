“Port Was Never Given The Chance To Be Viable”, Says SWWTU President Michael Annisette.

President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, Michael Annisette is calling on the Government of T&T to make several changes, especially at the Port.

This he says so that it can be of international standards.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast show on Power 102 Annisette, responding to statements that the Port is overstaffed, said that once cuts are made labour persons ought to be properly compensated as well as upgrades finalized within the infrastructure.

Annissette said that Port workers have been retrenched three times under the People’s National Movement Government in the past. he added that the port was never given the chance to be viable.

