T&TEC customers in Tobago can breathe a sigh of relief as power is set to return to all households soon.

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission was working to restore supply in Tobago, following the passage of Tropical Storm Karen.

The storm knocked out power in several areas.

On Tuesday, T&TEC said there had been an increase in the number of outage reports in Tobago, while supply had been restored to all affected customers in Trinidad.

It said with the restoration of telephone communication to the island on Monday afternoon and with the continued restoration of electricity, additional outage reports were received, which affected the expected completion time for all reports.

Speaking with News Power Now on Wednesday morning, Communications Manager at T&TEC Annabel Brasnel explained that electricty has returned to most customers on the island.