Former CEO of Radio Vision Limited, the umbrella company of Power102FM and sister Frequency, Boomchampions 94.1FM, Peter Pena, collected the distinguished honor of the Hummingbird Medal Gold.

Pena, the co-founder of TTARP The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Retired Persons, collected the honor for TTARP’s loyal and devoted service to Trinidad and Tobago.

TTARP – a non-profit association, assists persons 50-years-old and older to acquire premium savings from M&M Insurance and Broking Service Limited and other tangible benefits, with discounts in more than sixty-two categories throughout Trinidad and Tobago. A few examples are Tru Valu, Ferreira Optical, Standard Distributors, Kappa Drugs, Movie Towne, Securicor, etc.

Mr. Pena is a Radio Vision company Director. Amid his performance as CEO of TTARP, he maintains a powerful presence, though behind the scenes, for many employees of Radio Vision Limited, often supporting with good advice and direction.

The Management and Staff of Radio Vision Limited express our congratulations to TTARP and Mr. Pena and the executives of the organization for their hard work and commitment to country.

Please see the video below, courtesy TTT.