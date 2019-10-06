Ahead of tomorrow’s Budget presentation for the 2020 fiscal year, an economist says this country’s government must do something to revive the economy.

Economist Indera Sagewan Ali described Trinidad and Tobago’s economy as lethargic.

Speaking on the Power breakfast Morning show on Friday, Mrs. Sagewan Ali said government should not be criticised for presenting what’s been termed an election budget, since this has been the practice of every administration ahead of the poll.

She said it’s important that the Government find creative ways to provide medium and long term growth for the economy.