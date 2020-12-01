Predator Charged with Sexual Assault of 2 Minor girls

A 43-year-old man is scheduled to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate today charged with a series of sexual offences against two female minors.

According to a media release issued by the TTPS, the suspect, who resides in Diego Martin, was charged with: • 13 counts of sexual penetration of a minor; • Four counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child; • Two counts of grooming a minor; • One count of possession of child pornography.

He was charged by WPC Joseph of the Western Divison Child Protection Unit (CPU) on November 27th following a report made to police by the girls’ mother that a man known to them had allegedly sexually assaulted the girls over a period of time.

Investigations revealed that the girls, an 11-year-old and 13-year-old, were spending time at their father’s house in Diego Martin when the attacks occurred.

WPC Joseph discovered that the girls’ father allowed a friend, an unemployed man who was separated from his wife, to stay at his residence. The man, WPC Joseph learnt, built a relationship with the two girls and waited at nights when the father left to have sexual intercourse with them.

Sometime after the alleged incidents, the girls reported the matter to their mother who alerted the CPU.

The suspect was caught by officers of the Western Division Task Force and handed over to CPU officers who charged him for the offences.

He will answer to the charges when the matter comes up for hearing today, Monday 30th November, 2020, at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court.