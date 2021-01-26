Preliminary Investigations Into 9 Year Old’s Death Points to TikTok Blackout Challenge.

Police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who died on Monday afternoon. Initial reports indicate that police suspect that the child died while attempting to do the ‘BlackOut Challenge’ seen on popular social media platform, TikTok.

Police reports state that the boy tied a belt around his neck and the burglar proof at his Maloney gardens home. The child’s parent subsequently found him unresponsive and called an ambulance and the police.

The “blackout challenge” — also referred to as “scarfing” or “the choking game,” in which restricted oxygen to the brain results in a high — has circulated on various social media platforms. Many countries are seeking to have the challenge banned because of injuries and death of children.