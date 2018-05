Economist, Dr. Roger Hosein, is warning the government to guard against prematurely celebrating an economic turnaround in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking at an event put on by the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, Dr. Hosein said there are other areas of the economy that need to be improved.

He insisted that these include areas such as the unemployment level, climbing interest rate and the debt situation.

