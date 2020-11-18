Preparations underway by MoH for Covid 19 Vaccines

The Ministry of Health has “set up a team to look at all aspects of vaccine storage and vaccine distribution.

This as the ministry makes preparations for the arrival of a vaccine.

Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, during Wednesday’s virtual press conference, said that based on current research and science, the newly touted Moderna vaccine is promising news for T&T and they have started the preparations for the storing and distributing of vaccines once they become available.

The Moderna vaccine is more feasible for T&T compared to competitor Pfizer’s which would be a significant logistical challenge to store and distribute, the minister said.

The Moderna vaccine is also part of the WHO’s Covax vaccination programme, of which TT is a member.

This vaccine has been proven to be 95 per cent effective and requires two doses, taken 28 days apart.

Deyalsingh said there will be three sites for the storage of the vaccines, with the Couva Hospital being the main hub. A C-40 site and a site in Tobago will be utilised as back up facilities.

He said: “We are going to have to build separate walk-in chillers, and order ultra-cold chain freezers to store the vaccines. We will order five, eight or ten. We will make that final decision this week.”