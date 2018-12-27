The President of the Police Welfare Association, Acting ASP Michael Seales, says that officers have to be trained to hit their targets because this translates into saving their own lives.

Speaking with News Power Now, he revealed that while there has been a lot of conversation recently on comments made by the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, officers have to do their job to the best of their ability.

He said that they must also do all that is possible to ensure their safety.

Adding that critics do not understand the law.

Seales noted that officers must be proficient with every weapon they use.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Griffith says the Service recorded high attendance levels of officers on Christmas Day.

He gave the update during a visit to the Inter-Agency Task Force Headquarters and the Guard and Emergency Branch of the Police Service.