Price of Road Paving Ingredient, Bitumen Will Not Be Increased, Assures Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, is assuring the nation that the price of bitumen, which is used for road surfacing and roofing will not be affected by the closure of state owned Petrotrin.

Minister Imbert explained that despite the development there will be no challenges as it relates to the availability of the product and the price. He made the revelation during this week’s Standing Finance Committee session on the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The Finance Minister was at the time responding to a question posed by Opposition Member for Chaguanas East, Ganga Singh, during Monday’s Committee session.

Mr. Singh wanted to know what impact the closure of Petrotrin will have the Ministry of Works and Transport.

