Prime Minister Called Upon to Apologize.

Scores of women staged a protest in front of the Office of the Prime Minister in St. Clair, demanding that the Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley issue an apology for the PNM’s Family Day sari skit.

In an interview News Power Now this afternoon, Spiritual Head of the Satya Anand Ashram Temple of Truth and Bliss, Pundit Satyanand Maharaj said that the protest was aimed at delivering a letter to the Prime Minister to condemn the skit displayed as well debasing the Hindu religion as the sari is near and dear to Hindu women.

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj said the Prime Minister’s no show at the St. Clair office seemed as if he was hiding from the sari clad women and not facing the issue at hand.

Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar was also in attendance at the protest along with Deputy Political leader of the United National Congress Khadijah Ameen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

