Prime Minister Calls On Contractors to Adhere to Safe Building Codes.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is urging contractors to adhere to safe building codes in the wake of yesterday's earthquake.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is urging contractors to adhere to safe building codes in the wake of yesterday’s earthquake.

Speaking with the Power Breakfast Show this morning, Dr. Rowley says although building codes are not legislated, contractors must acknowledge the need for construction methods which can withstand relatively powerful earthquakes.

Dr. Rowley says, however, the relatively minimal damage to the country’s major buildings speaks volumes for the level of construction work in the country.

