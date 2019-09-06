Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, is defending the existence of the Sedition Act on the country’s law books.

He told reporters at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St. Ann’s Thursday afternoon, the legislation is needed to maintain a level of peace and order in the country. The Prime Minister explained that should the legislation be repealed, it should be replaced with another.

He dismissed claims that the government is trying to silence persons who speak out against his administration.

Dr. Rowley also responded to concerns on the issue, raised by the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Media Association had noted in a recent release that the Act potentially criminalizes journalists.

The Media Association has seemingly clarified its stance saying a proper review and revision of the Sedition law will suffice.

President of the Association Dr Sheila Rampersad said the focus must be in ensuring freedom of speech and expression.

Speaking during a television interview this morning, Dr Rampersad added that Dr Rowley’s stance on the matter is encouraging.