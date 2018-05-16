Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and T&T Delegation Meet China’s President. Projects Discussed.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and this country’s delegation in China visited the China Communications Construction Company Limited in Beijing today.

The Office of the Prime Minister in a media release this afternoon said discussions centered on a possible partnership in the construction of the La Brea Drydock and possibilities for foreign direct investment in Trinidad and Tobago.

It explained that during the afternoon period Prime Minister Rowley returned to the Great Hall of the People to meet with President of the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Xi Jinping.

The statement noted that Dr. Rowley invited President Xi to take advantage of Trinidad and Tobago’s strategic geographical location in terms of expanding trade and other services.

Prime Minister Rowley also reiterated his call for foreign direct investment from China.

President Xi expressed his willingness to encourage Chinese companies to invest in Trinidad and Tobago and also to deepen longstanding ties.

The two leaders agreed to collaborate for the celebration of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Trinidad and Tobago and China next year.

The President also extended an invitation for Trinidad and Tobago to take part in an international expo on importation to be held in China this coming November.

