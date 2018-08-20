Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, Apologises to Hindu Community.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has apologised to the Hindu community for the controversial sari skit. Speaking at a People’s National Movement meeting in Malabar, Arima on Saturday, Dr. Rowley addressed the incident which occurred during the skit performed by the PNM’s Tabaquite constituency at the party’s Sports and Family Day last Sunday. Related
