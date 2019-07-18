Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has responded to the claims that the Emailgate scandal was untrue and that he was irresponsible to bring the information to the Parliament.

Posting pictures of the investigation report on his Facebook page, Dr. Rowley called on the public to read the findings of the investigation.

He highlighted that the conclusion of the report notes that the authenticity of the emails can neither be confirmed nor denied.

The report noted however that evidence gathered supported the fact that several of the events referred to in those emails can be confirmed as having actually occurred in the way and at the time referred to in the emails.

The report added that this assertion is supported by the fact that an independent District Court Judge in the United States of America was satisfied that the evidence was sufficient enough to result in the granting of the Warrant to search the servers of the Internet Service Providers Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc.

It opined that therefore sufficient probable cause was shown to support a belief that a crime had been committed.

Dr. Rowley is expected to further comment on the issue at today’s Post Cabinet media briefing.