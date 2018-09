Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley already has his eye on 2020’s general elections and is preparing his party faithful to gear up for the event.

Speaking during a rally for internal PNM elections, which take place this Sunday, Dr. Rowley put the Chaguanas supporters on alert for general elections preparations.

Dr. Rowley explained that the PNM wanted to kick things off early to give candidates the best chance at winning the elections.

