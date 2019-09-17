British High Commissioner, Tim Stew has responded to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s declaration that he will complain to the British Government over what he said was a BBC documentary, which portrayed the government in a negative light. The issue raised centred around the registration of Venezuelan nationals in Trinidad and Tobago

The Prime Minister said the portrayal was inaccurate and argued that it was injurious to the Government and to the country’s image.

Speaking with reporters at a news conference on held on Monday, Prime Minister Dr. Rowley said he was offended by some of what was carried in the report. To hear what the PM said, CLICK HERE.

Responding to the Prime Minister, Sir Tim said:

“The Government has brought to my attention a BBC documentary on Venezuelan migrants. As I have said, the UK’s commitment to freedom of expression means that the UK media, including the BBC are independent of the UK Government.”

In response, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley today took to social media, questioning the sentiment of independence spoken of by the British High Commission.

Head of Communications at BBC, Paul Rasmussen has also spoken up on the heels of the Prime Minister’s public outcry, saying the BBC stands by its journalism.

CLICK HERE to view the BBC documentary.