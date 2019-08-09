Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he will not speculate on the political future of Government Minister Marlene Mc Donald after she was arrested on Thursday and taken for questioning regarding corruption allegations.

Speaking with Guardian media yesterday, Dr. Rowley said his actions will be guided by the course taken by the TTPS in its investigation.

Dr. Rowley has seemingly sought to distance this cabinet from the actions of Ms. Mc Donald, noting that the Calabar foundation issue arose under the Patrick Manning led administration.

He also sought to defend his decision to appoint Ms. Mc Donald to his cabinet, saying that her appointment was made based on the relevant information available to him.