Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Reiterates, Only Petrotrin’s Refinery Being Closed.

Members of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union were denied entry into the Marabella Community Facility on Tuesday evening as the People’s National Movement hosted a public meeting there, on the restructuring of Petrotrin.

Approximately 30 Union members showed up in the yard of the Community Facility as Energy Minister Franklin Khan was addressing the crowd.

However they were barred entry to the facility as police told them the building was filled and that their entry would pose a fire hazard.

The casual and temporary workers made it clear to police officers that they did not plan to protest, but simply to ask the Government to come clean on the number of workers that will be affected.

However, police still refused them entry, again emphasizing that the facility was filled.

The members were not pleased…

Meanwhile, speaking at the meeting on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley questioned where the OWTU and other persons against the closure of Petrotrin’s refinery were getting their figures from.

Addressing the crowd, Dr. Rowley maintained that the government has thus far been open and honest about the situation at Petrotrin.

He added that despite this, persons continue to find a way to create doubt without having any credible figures themselves.

The Prime Minister also sought to reiterate that the Government was shutting Petrotrin’s refinery and not the entire company, as some feared.

