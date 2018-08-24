Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says Sandals Project Will Not Be Stopped.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says the Sandals project cannot and will not be stopped. On Thursday, the Dr. Rowley led a delegation, which in

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says the Sandals project cannot and will not be stopped.

On Thursday, the Dr. Rowley led a delegation, which included Sandals’ Chief Executive Officer, GebhardRainer, on a tour to key sites around Tobago.

In a media release the Office of the Prime Minister said Sandals Tobago remains a key priority as Government continues its economic diversification drive which is rooted in strategies for sustainable development.

It said Consultants Greg Norman, Jason McCoy and Chris Dillavou were also part of the Sandals visiting team.

The tour included visits to Mount Irvine Bay Resort and the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort.

Minister of National Security and Communications, Stuart Young who was a part of the tour told reporters it is hoped that by November this year the government will be able to complete agreements with Sandals.

Speaking yesterday at Tobago’s leg of Conversations with the Prime Minister, Dr. Rowley suggested that opposition to the project was political

He added that the project cannot be stopped.

