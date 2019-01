Urban radio station and sister frequency of Power 102FM, Boomchampions 94.1FM, has made inroads with this country’s political leader, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. The interview centred around the tourism industry in Tobago and marijuana decriminalization, among other things. The interview was done by hosts Hans DesVignes and Akeem Newton.

Here’s what you may have missed…

The interview continued with the marijuana issue: