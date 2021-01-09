Advertisement

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley To Undergo Tests.

Jan 9, 2021


Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is expected to undergo medical tests today. He was admitted to hospital on Friday following reports of cardiac discomfort.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister assured that Dr. Rowley had a comfortable night’s rest and thanked all well wishers for their concern, words of comfort and prayers.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader, Kamla Persaud Bissessar, in a social media post wrote: “I wish Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley a swift and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

