Dr Rowley meanwhile has left the country to have his annual health checkup which he has repeatedly delayed.

He admitted at the weekend that his role as the country’s leader has seen him become delinquent when it comes to his overall health.

Speaking at a Press Conference Dr Rowley said as he has no trip planned to handle CARICOM affairs he now has to give-in to Medical advice.

He explained that he will be having a medical checkup concerning a previously discovered coronary issue.

Dr Rowley departed yesterday but is unable to say when he will return or the severity of the matter.

The Honourable Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley’s return