The government has nothing to do with persons being detained and charged by the Trinidad and Tobago police service. This assertion today by this country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley amid allegations of political interference in the arrest and subsequent laying of charges against Former PSA President Watson Duke.

Mr. Duke was charged with sedition on August 29th. Under the sedition act, a person is guilty of an offence if they attempt to do an act with a seditious intent, communicates a statement with a seditious intent or distributes material containing seditious intent.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM on Monday morning, Dr. Rowley vehemently denied any political interference in the arrest of Watson Duke.

The Prime Minister said persons have the benefit of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ involvement, should the matter be a criminal one, and where there is a claim that the charge is an arbitrary one.