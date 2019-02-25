Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was expected to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis on Monday where he will attend the 30th Inter-sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.

He is being be accompanied by Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dennis Moses. The meeting is scheduled to take place February 26 and 27.

A statement from the office of the Prime Minister indicated that the meeting will seek to, among other things, further advance action on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) which was the focus of a Special Meeting of Heads in Trinidad and Tobago in December.

Heads of Government will also examine recommendations from a Special Meeting of the CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on Transportation.

But the continuing crisis in Venezuela is also expected to be among the other agenda items, with CARICOM leaders having been involved in several international discussions on the matter in recent weeks.