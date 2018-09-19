Prime Minister Rowley Breaks Silence On “Oreo” Comments.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has spoken out on the controversial Oreo comments made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar.

Mrs Persad Bissessar referred to Dr Rowley as an Oreo saying that he was being controlled by the “1 percent in society”.

Dr Rowley, however, has since indicated that he feels no shame in governing for everyone in society including the rich as well as the poor.

Speaking at a rally for the upcoming People’s National Movement internal elections, Dr Rowley made public his feelings on the matter.

He made it clear that he did take umbrage to her comments.

Dr Rowley says Mrs Persad Bissessar’s comments were just another attempt at maligning his name.

He added that her utterances were an attempt to ride the 1 percent wave and accused her of putting her foot in her mouth.

