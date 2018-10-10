Prime Minister Rowley Comes Out With Guns Blazing In Response To Corruption Allegations.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will forward the documents referred to in Parliament by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, which allegedly implicated Dr Rowley in the A&V Fake Oil Scandal, to the Police Commissioner and the Financial Intelligence Unit for investigation.

Additionally, his lawyer has revealed that a claim for defamation would also be commenced against Dr Moonilal.

Speaking yesterday in parliament, Dr Moonilal identified a Miami Bank Account Number from a document which named Vidya Deokiesingh, the Petrotrin employee implicated in the $100 million ‘fake oil’ scandal, along with the Prime Minister as beneficiaries to a financial transaction.

Speaking at a Press conference on Wednesday morning, Dr Rowley denied the allegations saying he has never transacted any financial matter in any Miami bank or with the other parties named in the document.

He went on to describe the allegations as “a total fabrication and a monstrous lie”.

Dr Rowley has taken several courses of action to address the allegations and provide the public with answers.

Dr Rowley is also calling for an FIU investigation into the matter.

He is urging Attorney General, Faris Al-Rawi, to cooperate with the United States in investigating the veracity of the claims and documents.

Dr Rowley is expected to further address the claims in Parliament.

His lawyer, Michael Quamina also revealed that plans are afoot to begin defamation claims against Dr Moonilal for postings made on social media.

