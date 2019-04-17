General Secretary of the Sananta Dharma Maha Sabha Sat Maharaj continues to draw heavy criticism for comments he made recently on the work attitudes of Tobagonians.

In a video posted Facebook, Mr Maharaj made strong statements which included that Tobagonians are not interested in working, but rather living a relaxed life without the responsibility of hard work.

He said the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley purchased a Ferry to make life easier for people in Tobago however they have no intention of using the opportunity wisely.

PM Condemns Statements

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has now too joined the chorus of condemnation as he publicly voiced his objection to the comments made by Mr Maharaj.

Dr Rowley pointed out that Tobago has born two of this country’s Prime Ministers, and many other contributors to society.

He called on members of the Hindu community to stand up to Mr Maharaj and tell him that this time…he has gone too far.

Dr Rowley even suggested that the comments may be part of UNC rhetoric.

He noted the comments made against him by a member of the People’s Partnership Government in 2015 and Mrs Persad Bissessar’s response to the current issue.

Tobago Representatives Respond To Issue

Member of Parliament for Tobago East Ayanna Webster Roy was one of many who took issue with the comments.

In a message on social media she encouraged Tobagonians to change the way they portray their circumstances to prevent the narrative of the ‘goodly gentleman’ from taking root and having that perspective be the definition of a Tobagonian.

She also expressed the importance of producing locally, growing their own food and supporting Tobago farmers and entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvin Charles has described the comments as disturbing and rooted in ignorance and divisiveness.

He said it is highly disturbing that Mr. Maharaj does not seem to be aware that all employed persons in Tobago pay taxes and therefore contribute to the national economy of Trinidad and Tobago.