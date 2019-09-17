Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, is taking issue with a BBC documentary which featured this country and the Venezuelan migrant situation which said that Trinidad and Tobago was not adhering to international humanitarian laws.

The documentary also claimed that this country refused to be interviewed by the BBC.

Speaking at a news briefing Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Rowley took issue with the BBC report and statements made that the government was contacted for interview on the subject.

Dr Rowley also claimed that there was misrepresentation in the BBC report in terms of how this country is handling the situation.